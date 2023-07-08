Adhura, Tarla, Blind and more: Top 10 new OTT releases to watch this weekend

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023

Adhura on Amazon Prime Video has grabbed everyone's attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Huma Qureshi's Tarla on Zee5 has good positive reviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor's film Blind

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie's Babylon is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix is among the top trending shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of Fuyao on MX Player has got thumbs up from all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shadow Detective 2 has left viewers speechless.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pope’s Exorcist starring Russell Crowe is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IB71 on Disney+Hotstar is among the top new OTT releases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Out-Laws on Netflix is also making a lot of noise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 star kids who had a fall after their Bollywood debut

 

 Find Out More