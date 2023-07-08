Adhura, Tarla, Blind and more: Top 10 new OTT releases to watch this weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023
Adhura on Amazon Prime Video has grabbed everyone's attention.
Huma Qureshi's Tarla on Zee5 has good positive reviews.
Sonam Kapoor's film Blind
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie's Babylon is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix is among the top trending shows.
The Legend of Fuyao on MX Player has got thumbs up from all.
Shadow Detective 2 has left viewers speechless.
The Pope’s Exorcist starring Russell Crowe is on Netflix.
IB71 on Disney+Hotstar is among the top new OTT releases.
The Out-Laws on Netflix is also making a lot of noise.
