Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon, Shloka Mehta and more celebs who looked ethereal in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits [View Pics]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore a white saree made by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Adipurush promotions. Here are some of the best outfits in white

Deepika Padukone

This ruffled saree with that pearl blouse on Deepika Padukone is a viral outfit

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a couple of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits at Cannes 2023

Shloka Mehta

They made a skirt and a halter top for Shloka Mehta who was pregnant during the NMACC event

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani looks divine in this Anarkali suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Shweta Bachchan

This white kaftan kurta donned by Shweta Bachchan is something everyone would like to own.

Sonam Kapoor

The actress does full justice to this white dress with a heavily embroidered cape.

Sonam Kapoor once again

Just how beautiful does Sonam Kapoor look in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree

Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn looked terrific at the NMACC event in this shimmering cape gown.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia is grace personified in this chikankari suit. The pic was clicked in 1994.

Sharvari Wagh

The actress has the poise to do justice to this ruffled saree and blouse studded with pearls.

Nora Fatehi

The stunning Moroccan-Canadian dancer wore this customized outfit for Manike song

