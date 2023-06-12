Adipurush: AI reimagines the cast as per Ramayana; fans feel pics have more life than actual film

Adipurush: AI generated images of Prabhas and more get a thumbs up from fans.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Prabhas

AI-generated version of Prabhas as Lord Ram left fans impressed.

Kriti Sanon

Netizens were surprised to see Kriti Sanon's AI version as Maa Sita.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan as Raavan got mixed reaction.

Lord Hanuman

The pictures shared on Reddit received a positive reaction from fans.

Has more life

Netizens commented on the pics and said, 'Damn there's so much life in AI generated pictures than an actual movie'.

Fans are in wow

Another comment read, 'This looks much better than a 500 crore budget movie'.

Adipurush story

Adipurush is based on Ramayan with Prabhas being Lord Ram, Kriti being Maa Sita and Sunny Singh being Laxman.

Adipurush controversy

In the past, Adipurush makers were heavily criticised and trolled for the VFX used in the trailer.

Second trailer gets thumbs up

The second trailer of the film though impressed masses.

Release date

Adipurush will release on June 16.

