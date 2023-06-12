Adipurush: AI reimagines the cast as per Ramayana; fans feel pics have more life than actual film

Adipurush: AI generated images of Prabhas and more get a thumbs up from fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
AI-generated version of Prabhas as Lord Ram left fans impressed.
Netizens were surprised to see Kriti Sanon's AI version as Maa Sita.
Saif Ali Khan as Raavan got mixed reaction.
The pictures shared on Reddit received a positive reaction from fans.
Netizens commented on the pics and said, 'Damn there's so much life in AI generated pictures than an actual movie'.
Another comment read, 'This looks much better than a 500 crore budget movie'.
Adipurush is based on Ramayan with Prabhas being Lord Ram, Kriti being Maa Sita and Sunny Singh being Laxman.
In the past, Adipurush makers were heavily criticised and trolled for the VFX used in the trailer.
The second trailer of the film though impressed masses.
Adipurush will release on June 16.
