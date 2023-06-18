Top 10 films that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on opening day

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Adipurush made more than Rs 100 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan grossed more than Rs 100 crore globally on its first day of release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan's Ghajini made it to the list of 100 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dabangg had crossed the 100 crore club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth's 2.0 also made Rs 100 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas' Saaho also crossed Rs 100 crore on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR's day 1 collection was also Rs 100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 also made Rs 100 crore on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal 3 was the first film of this franchise to enter 100 crore club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This is the list of the Rs 100 crore movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans have always rooted for these films it seems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who made a mark with statement necklaces

 

 Find Out More