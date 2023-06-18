Top 10 films that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on opening day
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023
Adipurush made more than Rs 100 crore on day 1.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the first day.
Pathaan grossed more than Rs 100 crore globally on its first day of release.
Aamir Khan's Ghajini made it to the list of 100 crores.
Dabangg had crossed the 100 crore club.
Rajinikanth's 2.0 also made Rs 100 crore on day 1.
Prabhas' Saaho also crossed Rs 100 crore on the first day.
RRR's day 1 collection was also Rs 100 crore.
KGF 2 also made Rs 100 crore on the first day.
Golmaal 3 was the first film of this franchise to enter 100 crore club.
This is the list of the Rs 100 crore movies.
Fans have always rooted for these films it seems.
