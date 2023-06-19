Adipurush and more movies with huge pay disparity among lead actors
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Adipurush cast Prabhas was paid Rs 100-150 crore while Kriti Sanon earned Rs 3 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan charged Rs 100 crore while Deepika Padukone and John Abraham received Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore respectively.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde received Rs 6 crore in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan whereas Salman Khan’s paycheck was of whopping Rs 125 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Cirkus star cast fees was as - Ranveer Singh Rs 25 crore, Jacqueline Fernandez 4 crore, Pooja Hegde 2.5 crore and Varun Dhawan Rs 2 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Vikram Vedha Hrithik Roshan was paid Rs 50 crore and Saif Ali Khan earned rs 12 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam 2 lead Ajay Devgn earned Rs 30 crore but Tabu was paid Rs 3.5 crore and Akshay Khanna received Rs 2.5 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Selfiee Akshay Kumar demanded Rs 35 crore while Emraan Hashmi and Nushratt Bharuccha were paid Rs 7 crore and Rs 4 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor charged Rs 15 crore for Bloody Daddy where as Diana Penty received Rs 2.5 crore and Sanjay Kapoor’s fees was Rs 1.5 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgan’s fee in Bholaa was RS 30 crore but Tabu’s fee was as low as Rs 4 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor charged Rs 25-30 crore for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Shraddha Kapoor was paid Rs 7 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Real life celeb couples with unbelievable age gap
Find Out More