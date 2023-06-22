Adipurush and more Top 10 films that earned at box office but were rejected by audience
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Upon its release, Adipurush faced a lot of flak for its dialogues and VFX. At the end of five days, Adipurush has scored approximately Rs 117 crore.
Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) courted Lipstick Under My Burkha in controversy. According to reports, it collected ₹26.68 crores.
Based on the life of Phoolan Devi, Bandit Queen is one the most controversial film of Bollywood. It reportedly collected around ₹20 crores gross in India.
Omg- Oh My God! caught up in controversy over the depictions of prominent Hindu gods. It reportedly collected approximately ₹149 crores worldwide.
One of the most controversial movies was Padmaavat.After its release, the movie earned a huge amount of ₹585 crore.
Aamir Khan- starter PK got caught up in several controversies due to its sensitive topic. PK minted a massive amount of ₹854 crore worldwide.
Udta Punjab faced controversy as a bunch of petition was filed by separate individuals for drug use and abuse.The multi starer bought ₹96.08 crore.
The Kashmir Files claimed to show one of the biggest genocides in the world.
Based on the 1993 Bombay bombings Black Friday ran into legal trouble soon after the making and faced a temporary ban.
Fire was the first movie in the elements trilogy directed by Deepa Mehta.
