Adipurush and more Top 10 opening weekend grossers of 2023

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023

Opening weekend worldwide collection of films released in 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has grossed Rs 340 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan crossed Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan globally grossed Rs 112.8 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varisu roughly collected Rs 103 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bholaa grossed ₹56.68 in its first week of release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story collected Rs 42.5 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke grossed Rs 22.59 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehzada grossed over Rs 33 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We have excluded Pathaan in top because it was released on Wednesday and as per 6 days first-week collection is Rs 300 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar which was also released on Wednesday grossed Rs 16 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh's home screams luxury; check top photos

 

 Find Out More