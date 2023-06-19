Adipurush and more Top 10 opening weekend grossers of 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Opening weekend worldwide collection of films released in 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has grossed Rs 340 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan crossed Rs 150 crore worldwide.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan globally grossed Rs 112.8 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varisu roughly collected Rs 103 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bholaa grossed ₹56.68 in its first week of release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kerala Story collected Rs 42.5 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke grossed Rs 22.59 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehzada grossed over Rs 33 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have excluded Pathaan in top because it was released on Wednesday and as per 6 days first-week collection is Rs 300 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar which was also released on Wednesday grossed Rs 16 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh's home screams luxury; check top photos
Find Out More