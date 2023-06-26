Adipurush and more Top 10 worst Bollywood films ever as per IMDb
Rupal Purohit
Adipurush has received negative reactions from the audience over dialogues and visual effects.
Prabhas starrer based on Ramayana ended up in IMDb’s 50 worst Bollywood films ever made.
Check other top 10 worst Bollywood films ever made as per IMDb.
Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag is rated only 1.4 out of 10 on IMDb.
Desh Drohi starring Kamal R Khan is second on the list.
Saif Ali Khan’s Humshakals is one of the worst Bollywood films ever.
Himmatwala starring Ajay Devgn has received only a 1.7 rating on IMDb.
Karzzz a remake of the classic Rishi Kapoor film didn’t perform well.
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani received a rating of 2.6 as per IMDb.
The Legend of Drona didn’t impress the audience.
Rascals starring Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut and others was a flop.
Race 3 is considered one of the worst Bollywood films ever made.
Adipurush ranked 10 on the IMDb’s list with 4.5 ratings.
