Adipurush and more Top 10 worst Bollywood films ever as per IMDb

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Adipurush has received negative reactions from the audience over dialogues and visual effects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas starrer based on Ramayana ended up in IMDb’s 50 worst Bollywood films ever made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Check other top 10 worst Bollywood films ever made as per IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag is rated only 1.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desh Drohi starring Kamal R Khan is second on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan’s Humshakals is one of the worst Bollywood films ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Himmatwala starring Ajay Devgn has received only a 1.7 rating on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karzzz a remake of the classic Rishi Kapoor film didn’t perform well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani received a rating of 2.6 as per IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of Drona didn’t impress the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rascals starring Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut and others was a flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race 3 is considered one of the worst Bollywood films ever made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush ranked 10 on the IMDb’s list with 4.5 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian movies that guarantee box office storm in 2023

 

 Find Out More