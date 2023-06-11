Adipurush and more Top movies rejected by Hrithik Roshan

Here, are the list of good movies rejected by Hrithik Roshan.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023

Adipurush

Reportedly because of Hrithik's busy schedule he rejected Adipurush that now has Prabhas.

Swades

The actor said a no to Ashutosh Gowariker's film.

Lagaan

Lagaan that was also Ashutosh Gowariker's film was rejected by Hrithik.

Baahubali

Baahubali was rejected by Hrithik which went to Prabhas.

Rang De Basanti

Hrithik Roshan was given Karan Singhania's role in Rang De Basanti but he rejected.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai was given to Hrithik but he did not do.

Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na, Hrithik rejected as he did not want to do supporting roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pink Panther 2

Hrithik Roshan was offered The Pink Panther 2 but he rejected as the role was not meaty.

Satte Pe Satta Remake

Satte Pe Satta Remake was rejected by Hrithik as it got shelved.

Fighter

Hrithik's most anticipated movie is Fighter.

