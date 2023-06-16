Adipurush beats Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but way below Pathaan in top advance bookings for 2023

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Adipurush

Prabhas' movie has sold close to 2 lakh tickets in top national chains. It is second highest.

Pathaan

Pathaan had sold 5.56 tickets in advance in all the national chains

Adipurush

Even films like Brahmastra, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo are ahead of Adipurush in top all time bookings in national chains

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is second only to Baahubali 2 in top all-time advance bookings all over India.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's hit movie had sold 73K tickets

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's big Eid release sold 57K tickets

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa sold 36K tickets in advance

The Kerala Story

One of 2023's blockbusters The Kerala Story sold 32K

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan's remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sold 30K advance tickets

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

This hit film had advance ticket sales of 22K.

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee sold 8K tickets

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji's emotional drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway sold 6K tickets

