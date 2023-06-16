Adipurush beats Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but way below Pathaan in top advance bookings for 2023

Prabhas' movie has sold close to 2 lakh tickets in top national chains. It is second highest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan had sold 5.56 tickets in advance in all the national chainsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Even films like Brahmastra, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo are ahead of Adipurush in top all time bookings in national chainsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is second only to Baahubali 2 in top all-time advance bookings all over India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's hit movie had sold 73K ticketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's big Eid release sold 57K ticketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn's Bholaa sold 36K tickets in advanceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
One of 2023's blockbusters The Kerala Story sold 32KSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan's remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sold 30K advance ticketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This hit film had advance ticket sales of 22K.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee sold 8K ticketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji's emotional drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway sold 6K ticketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!