Adipurush Box Office Collection Day One: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film gets second best opening of 2023 after Pathaan [Check Stats]

Prabhas' movie has got massive opening despite the bad reviews. Here is a lookSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has made Rs 40-45 crores on day one as per early estimatesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan made Rs 51 to 53 crores in Hindi which is a recordSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 made Rs 41 crores in Hindi on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush has beaten RRR in Hindi as the latter made Rs 20 crores in Hindi on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush has made Rs 90-95 crores from all versions as per reports. But exact numbers are awaited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The site Sacnilk Entertainment reported that evening shows occupancy in 3D were close to 90 per centSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per some sites, the day one GBOC is around Rs 150 crores Worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The GBOC of Pathaan on day one was Rs 106 crores. Adipurush is ahead of that.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that the movie has made USD one million. Prabhas' stardom is hugeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon movie is expected to make Rs 8 to 10 crores in Tamil. Numbers are awaited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra had made Rs 75 crores on day one GBOCSource: Bollywoodlife.com
