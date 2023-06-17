Adipurush Box Office Collection Day One: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film gets second best opening of 2023 after Pathaan [Check Stats]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023

Adipurush Vs Pathaan

Prabhas' movie has got massive opening despite the bad reviews. Here is a look

Adipurush Day One

Adipurush Day One

The movie has made Rs 40-45 crores on day one as per early estimates

Pathaan Day One

Pathaan Day One

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan made Rs 51 to 53 crores in Hindi which is a record

Baahubali 2 Day One

Baahubali 2 Day One

Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 made Rs 41 crores in Hindi on day one

RRR Hindi Day One

RRR Hindi Day One

Adipurush has beaten RRR in Hindi as the latter made Rs 20 crores in Hindi on day one

Adipurush Day One all versions

Adipurush Day One all versions

Adipurush has made Rs 90-95 crores from all versions as per reports. But exact numbers are awaited.

Adipurush Day One Telugu

Adipurush Day One Telugu

The site Sacnilk Entertainment reported that evening shows occupancy in 3D were close to 90 per cent

Adipurush Day One GBOC

Adipurush Day One GBOC

As per some sites, the day one GBOC is around Rs 150 crores Worldwide.

Pathaan Day One GBOC

Pathaan Day One GBOC

The GBOC of Pathaan on day one was Rs 106 crores. Adipurush is ahead of that.

Adipurush Day One US

Adipurush Day One US

It is reported that the movie has made USD one million. Prabhas' stardom is huge

Adipurush Day One Tamil

Adipurush Day One Tamil

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon movie is expected to make Rs 8 to 10 crores in Tamil. Numbers are awaited.

Brahmastra Day One WW

Brahmastra Day One WW

Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra had made Rs 75 crores on day one GBOC

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

