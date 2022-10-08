Indian films’ tryst with VFX!

Before Adipurush, here’s a look at some of the films which were bashed on VFX and were made in India.

Shivani Pawaskar

Adipurush

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is a retelling of Ramayan. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, SaifAli Khan and others. But poor VFX has been called out.

Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra is one of the best VFX-led films to be made in India. Fans loved it, despite some criticisms.

Krrish 3

Hrithik Roshan-Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut starrer Krrish 3 won a lot of hearts with its VFX.

Ra One

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film is getting a lot of love these days after watching the Adipurush teaser.

Makkhi

Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kichcha Sudeep starrer Makkhi had a major portion of the film based on VFX.

Shivaay

Ajay Devgn starrer action-thriller also has a lot of VFX moments. The visuals were widely appreciated.

Robot 2.0

Akshay Kumar in Robot 2.0 led by Rajinikanth was one of the costliest and VFX-heavy films to be made.

Baahubali

Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and others starrer SS Rajamouli film had a lot of goosebumps-inducing moments filled with VFX.

PK

A lot of VFX moments are included in Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film, PK as well.

Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer Dhoom 3 also had a lot of VFX-heavy moments in the film. However, fans did not enjoy it much.

