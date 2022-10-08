Before Adipurush, here’s a look at some of the films which were bashed on VFX and were made in India.Source: Bollywood
Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is a retelling of Ramayan. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, SaifAli Khan and others. But poor VFX has been called out.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra is one of the best VFX-led films to be made in India. Fans loved it, despite some criticisms.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan-Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut starrer Krrish 3 won a lot of hearts with its VFX.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film is getting a lot of love these days after watching the Adipurush teaser.Source: Bollywood
Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kichcha Sudeep starrer Makkhi had a major portion of the film based on VFX.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn starrer action-thriller also has a lot of VFX moments. The visuals were widely appreciated.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar in Robot 2.0 led by Rajinikanth was one of the costliest and VFX-heavy films to be made.Source: Bollywood
Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and others starrer SS Rajamouli film had a lot of goosebumps-inducing moments filled with VFX.Source: Bollywood
A lot of VFX moments are included in Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film, PK as well.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer Dhoom 3 also had a lot of VFX-heavy moments in the film. However, fans did not enjoy it much.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!