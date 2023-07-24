Adipurush: Closing box office collections of the Prabhas starrer will shock you
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Adipurush opened at the box office with huge expectations and mixed reviews
The film, on the whole, ended as a disaster in all languages, incurring heavy losses to the buyers
People Media Factory bought the South India release rights for Rs 175 crore and recovery is approximately Rs 100 crore
As per trade analysts in Tollywood, the makers are said to be facing a loss of Rs 75 crore
All these losses are likely to be recovered from Prabhas' next films Salaar, Project K and Maruthi Deluxe
On the whole, in the south, there is a loss of Rs 85 crore with total theatricals valued at Rs 270 crore and the film collecting Rs 185 crore as share
The worldwide gross of the film is Rs 360 crore and this has been possible only with the pure fan following for Prabhas
It’s the 4th highest-grossing film for Prabhas behind Baahubali2, Baahubali & Saaho, running behind Pushpa which has collected Rs 380 crore gross
