Adipurush: Know all about the various characters in the mythological drama

Before the release of Adipurush here's all you need to know about the mythological drama characters
Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana.
The film will in detail explore the characters of Indian mythology thats tells the story of Lord Ram's 14 years of exile.
The film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is all set to hit theaters on 16th June 2023.
Before the release of Adipurush here's everything you need to know about the characters.
South superstar Prabhas will play the role of Raghava who is Lord Ram of epic story.
Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Janki as Sita.
Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist a powerful Lankesh who is popular as Raavan.
Sunny Singh will play Laxman who is the younger brother of Lord Ram.
Devdatta Nage - Hanuman Devdatta Nage will be seen as Bajrangi aka Hanuman who helped Lord Ram to find his wife Sita.
Vatsal Seth is said to play the role of Indrajeet, another name of Raavan's son Meghanada.
Adipurush is directed by Om Raut.
Watch the magnum opus mythological drama Adipurush in theaters near you on 16th June.
