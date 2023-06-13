Adipurush: Know all about the various characters in the mythological drama

Before the release of Adipurush here's all you need to know about the mythological drama characters

Rupal Purohit

Jun 13, 2023

Adipurush - Ramayan

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana.

Film plot

The film will in detail explore the characters of Indian mythology thats tells the story of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile.

Adiprush release

The film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is all set to hit theaters on 16th June 2023.

Adipurush characters

Before the release of Adipurush here’s everything you need to know about the characters.

Prabhas - Ram

South superstar Prabhas will play the role of Raghava who is Lord Ram of epic story.

Kriti Sanon - Sita

Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Janki as Sita.

Saif Ali Khan - Raavan

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist a powerful Lankesh who is popular as Raavan.

Sunny Singh - Laxman

Sunny Singh will play Laxman who is the younger brother of Lord Ram.

Devdatta Nage - Hanuman Devdatta Nage will be seen as Bajrangi aka Hanuman who helped Lord Ram to find his wife Sita.

Vatsal Seth - Indrajeet

Vatsal Seth is said to play the role of Indrajeet, another name of Raavan’s son Meghanada.

Director

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut.

Adipurush in theaters

Watch the magnum opus mythological drama Adipurush in theaters near you on 16th June.

