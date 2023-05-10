Adipurush star cast fees
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Prabhas reportedly was paid Rs 150 crore for playing the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush.
Saif Ali Khan essays Raavan and for the same he was paid Rs 12 crore.
Kriti Sanon is essaying Sita Mata in the film and reportedly was paid Rs 3 crore.
Sonal Chauhan who has an important role in the movie reportedly was paid Rs 50 lakh.
In addition to this, Sunny Singh, who will be seen as Lakshman was paid around Rs 1.5 crores.
Adipurush has been inspired by Hindu epic Ramayana.
The trailer of Adipurush showcases the importance of Ramayana.
Prabhas reportedly increased his renumeration to Rs 100 crore for Adipurush.
Prabhas is the leading man in Adipurush and has the most important role.
Adipurush has been directed by Om Raut.
