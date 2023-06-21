Adipurush lead stars' AI version as Ram, Sita, Raavan is better than the original
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
The first image features Prabhas, as Lord Rama, named Raghava in the film. He looks realistic.
In the second image, Kriti Sanon’s character as Mata Sita is seen dressed in similar attire.
We also get glimpses of Sunny Singh as Lakshman.
Devdatta Nage is seen as Lord Hanuman.
AI snap of Saif Ali Khan as Raavan has done justice.
Adipurush has been making waves both on the big screen and on social media since its release last week.
Directed by Om Raut it is based on the epic Ramayana.
However, despite the immense hype surrounding the film, it seems to have left audiences disappointed.
Upon its release, Adipurush faced criticism for its VFX and dialogues that failed to capture the essence of the epic story.
AI artist Shahid made the snaps.
The AI snaps met audiences expectations.
Adipurush was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.
