Adipurush: Fans feel THESE actresses would have been better as Sita opposite Prabhas

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Sai Pallavi was the No.1 choice for most Reddit users, She felt was the best option for Adipurush other than Kriti Sanon

The younger version of Vidya Balan would have been perfect as per some fans

Mrunal Thakur was one of the top choices as per Reddit users

Keerthy Suresh fans suggested her name for the movie

Tripti Dimri would have made for a lovely Sita given her looks and acting chops

Nayanthara fans endorsed her as Maa Sita opposite Prabhas

Many fans were unanimous in saying that a younger Aishwarya Rai would have been perfect

Shriya Saran, a true-blue desi diva would have made for a stunning Sita

Some suggested the name of Trisha as Sita with Prabhas

Anushka Shetty fans feel Prabhas and she always make for a great pair

