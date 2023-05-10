Adipurush: Fans feel THESE actresses would have been better as Sita opposite Prabhas
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Sai Pallavi was the No.1 choice for most Reddit users, She felt was the best option for Adipurush other than Kriti Sanon
The younger version of Vidya Balan would have been perfect as per some fans
Mrunal Thakur was one of the top choices as per Reddit users
Keerthy Suresh fans suggested her name for the movie
Tripti Dimri would have made for a lovely Sita given her looks and acting chops
Nayanthara fans endorsed her as Maa Sita opposite Prabhas
Many fans were unanimous in saying that a younger Aishwarya Rai would have been perfect
Shriya Saran, a true-blue desi diva would have made for a stunning Sita
Some suggested the name of Trisha as Sita with Prabhas
Anushka Shetty fans feel Prabhas and she always make for a great pair
