Adipurush, RRR and other Top 10 longest movies in the history of Telugu films

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023

Daana Veera Sura Karna was a 3 hour 46 minutes long movie Hindu Mythological movie featuring NTR Jr.

Lavakusa, a 3 hours 28 minute long movie based on Uttara Ramayana with an ensemble cast.

Padava Vanavasam starring NTR Jr. and Savitri, it was a box-office hit and had a run time of 3 hours 18 minutes.

Pathala Bhairavi a fantasy film shot in Telugu and Tamil was 3 hours 15 minutes long.

Alluri Seetha Rama Raju is a biographical action drama based on the Rampa Rebellion of 1922 with a runtime of 3 hours and 7 minutes.

Maya Bazaar is an epic Hindu mythological film revolving around Lord Krishna, the movie had a huge runtime of 3 hours and 4 minutes.

RRR the famous SS. Rajamouli’s action-drama was 3 hours and 2 minutes long.

Missamma was a romantic comedy film adapted from a Bengali play with a runtime of 3 hours and a minute.

Prasthanam also had the same duration, it is a Hindi political drama that was dubbed into Tamil.

Nuvvu Naaku Nacchav, 3 hour long romantic comedy-drama starring Venkatesh and Aarthi Agarwal.

Adipurush a Pan-India film narrating the tale of Ramayana was exactly 3 hours long.

