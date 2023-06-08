Adipurush star cast and crew's educational qualifications

Here is the list of Adipurush cast and crew and their highest educational details.

Rupal Purohit

Jun 08, 2023

Adipurush

Adipurush is an upcoming magnum opus mythological drama.

About Adipurush

The film is based on epic Ramayana as a cinematic adaptation for the modern generation.

Adipurush cast and crew educational details

Ahead of the release of the film let's take a look at the education qualification of the cast and crew.

Prabhas

Prabhas who plays Lord Ram holds a B.Tech degree.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon who plays Sita pursued Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh who plays Laxman has a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan who plays Raavan completed graduation from Winchester College United Kingdom.

Devdatta Nage

Devdatta Nage who plays Hanuman completed graduation in B.Sc Chemistry.

Om Raut

Om Raut who directed the movie holds a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering. He also has a post-graduate degree in film from Syracuse University.

Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar is the producer of the movie. He has completed graduation but more information is unknown. He became director of T-Series at the age of 19.

Ajay Atul

Musical duo Ajay Atul are siblings and their highest education known is graduation.

Adipurush release

Adipurush is scheduled to release in theaters on 16th June 2023.

