Adipurush star cast and crew's educational qualifications

Here is the list of Adipurush cast and crew and their highest educational details.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Adipurush is an upcoming magnum opus mythological drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on epic Ramayana as a cinematic adaptation for the modern generation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahead of the release of the film let's take a look at the education qualification of the cast and crew.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas who plays Lord Ram holds a B.Tech degree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon who plays Sita pursued Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Singh who plays Laxman has a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan who plays Raavan completed graduation from Winchester College United Kingdom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devdatta Nage who plays Hanuman completed graduation in B.Sc Chemistry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Om Raut who directed the movie holds a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering. He also has a post-graduate degree in film from Syracuse University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhushan Kumar is the producer of the movie. He has completed graduation but more information is unknown. He became director of T-Series at the age of 19.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Musical duo Ajay Atul are siblings and their highest education known is graduation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush is scheduled to release in theaters on 16th June 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!