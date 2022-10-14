Prabhas

Adipurush makes Prabhas rule the list

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Jr NTR

RRR star Jr NTR rules hearts

Source: Bollywood

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's Pushpa craze is far from over

Source: Bollywood

Ram Charan

Ram Charan enjoys amazing fan frenzy

Source: Bollywood

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is a hot fave

Source: Bollywood

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan gets continous love

Source: Bollywood

Nani

Nani's popularity is growing

Source: Bollywood

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, down but not out

Source: Bollywood

Chiranjeevi

GodFather makes Chiranjeevi a HIT

Source: Bollywood

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja is steady on the list.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Anushka Shetty, Pooja Hegde and more on Most popular Telugu actress list

 Find Out More