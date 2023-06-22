Adipurush star Prabhas' luxury car collection

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023

One of the most notable cars in Prabhas' collection is the Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 8.99 crore.

Another car in Prabhas' garage is the Jaguar XJR which is around Rs 1.1 crore.

Prabhas also owns a BMW X6 which is around Rs 1.06 crore.

Prabhas also owns an Audi Q7 around Rs 84 lakh.

Range Rover Vogue is something Prabhas loves and is around Rs 93 lakh.

Prabhas also has a BMX X3.

It is clear that Prabhas has a passion for cars.

He enjoys owning some of the most luxurious and high-performance models available.

Each vehicle of the actor offers unique features and capabilities.

Prabhas' car collection also serves as a symbol of his success and status.

Celebrities and their love for luxurious sports bikes and cars is known for all.

South superstar Prabhas is no exception.

