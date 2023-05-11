Fitness routine of Adipurush star Prabhas at 43
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023
Prabhas avoids oily and junk food.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas reportedly works out six times a week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas likes to do aerobic workouts and also likes to do jogging, cycling and swimming.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas loves eating six meals a day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas believes in 30% workout and 70% diet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas avoids taking three meals in general.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas loves doing yoga which keeps him fit and fine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Prabhas yoga is all about getting mental focus, balance and flexibility.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas likes following a healthy diet which is filled with nutrition.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas likes including protein in his diet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 TV actresses who are also hot mommies: From Shweta Tiwari to Puja Banerjee, take a look
Find Out More