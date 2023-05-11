Fitness routine of Adipurush star Prabhas at 43

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Prabhas avoids oily and junk food.

Prabhas reportedly works out six times a week.

Prabhas likes to do aerobic workouts and also likes to do jogging, cycling and swimming.

Prabhas loves eating six meals a day.

Prabhas believes in 30% workout and 70% diet.

Prabhas avoids taking three meals in general.

Prabhas loves doing yoga which keeps him fit and fine.

For Prabhas yoga is all about getting mental focus, balance and flexibility.

Prabhas likes following a healthy diet which is filled with nutrition.

Prabhas likes including protein in his diet.

