Adipurush star Prabhas' top films with highest opening day and weekend box office collection

Here, take a look at the top movies of Prabhas before Adipurush releases.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Adipurush

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is all set to release on June 16.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush story

The story revolves around Sita Haran because of which Ramayan had taken place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam released on March 11 2022 and made Rs 4.44 crore on opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhe Shyam opening weekend

KK Radhakrishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam made Rs 13.94 crore in the opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saaho

Saaho was released on August 30 2019 and made Rs 24.40 crore on the opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saaho opening weekend

Sujeeth's Saaho minted Rs 79.08 crore on the opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2- The Conclusion

Baahubali 2- The Conclusion released on April 28, 2017, and made Rs 41 crore on the opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2- The Conclusion opening weekend

Baahubali 2- The Conclusion made Rs 128 crore in the opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali- The Beginning

Baahubali- The Beginning released on July 10 2015 and on the opening day made Rs 5.15 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali- The Beginning opening weekend

Baahubali- The Beginning in the opening weekend made Rs 22.35 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KRK on Adipurush

KRK said that the trends of the movie is going high and high daily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush business

According to KRK the movie can do a business of Rs 30 crore in the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who are slammed for overacting

 

 Find Out More