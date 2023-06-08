Adipurush star Saif Ali Khan learnt these top lessons from his kids

Saif has always taught good values to his kids. Here are the things he learnt from his kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Saif revealed that his daughter Sara has taught him humility.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif puts no pressure on his children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif revealed that Sara likes to be humble in front of over-smart people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif reveals that his son Ibrahim is easygoing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif learned from Taimur the art of healthy eating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif revealed that Taimur tells him to not eat junk food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif also said that Taimur tells him to eat an apple and think about it like it is chips.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif spends a lot of time playing with his son Jeh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif learned that Ibrahim always likes to have a good time in life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is parents to Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Saif Ali Khan are on cloud nine as he will be seen playing Lankesh in Adipurush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif's movie is all set to release on June 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
