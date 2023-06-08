Adipurush star Saif Ali Khan learnt these top lessons from his kids

Saif has always taught good values to his kids. Here are the things he learnt from his kids.

Humility

Saif revealed that his daughter Sara has taught him humility.

No pressuring

Saif puts no pressure on his children.

Humble

Saif revealed that Sara likes to be humble in front of over-smart people.

Ibrahim

Saif reveals that his son Ibrahim is easygoing.

Taimur

Saif learned from Taimur the art of healthy eating.

Taimur's advise

Saif revealed that Taimur tells him to not eat junk food.

Eat healthy

Saif also said that Taimur tells him to eat an apple and think about it like it is chips.

Playful

Saif spends a lot of time playing with his son Jeh.

Good time

Saif learned that Ibrahim always likes to have a good time in life.

Saif as a dad

The actor is parents to Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

Fans excited

Fans of Saif Ali Khan are on cloud nine as he will be seen playing Lankesh in Adipurush.

Adipurush release

Saif's movie is all set to release on June 16.

