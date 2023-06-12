Top 10 new releases in theatres and OTT this week

Here's a list of new movies and web series that will keep you entertained this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer will release in theatres on June 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hollywood film The Flash is also going release on June 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rafuchakkar is all set to release on June 15 on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth will release on June 16 on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anime movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be available on Netflix from June 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Grand Tour: Eurocrash will go live on Amazon Prime Video on June 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Mirror season 6 will air from June 15 on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nw episode of Outlander will come on June 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I Love You starring Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati will hit JioCinema on June 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin from June 17 on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
