Top 10 new releases in theatres and OTT this week

Here's a list of new movies and web series that will keep you entertained this week.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer will release in theatres on June 16.

The Flash

Hollywood film The Flash is also going release on June 16.

Rafuchakkar

Rafuchakkar is all set to release on June 15 on Jio Cinema.

Extraction 2

Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth will release on June 16 on Netflix.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Anime movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be available on Netflix from June 16.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash will go live on Amazon Prime Video on June 16.

Black Mirror season 6

Black Mirror season 6 will air from June 15 on Netflix.

Outlander

Nw episode of Outlander will come on June 17.

I Love You

I Love You starring Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati will hit JioCinema on June 16.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin from June 17 on Jio Cinema.

