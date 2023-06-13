Adipurush: These actors can play Ram-Hanuman duos better than Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

Apart from Prabhas and Devdatta Nage in Adipurush, here take a look at possible Ram-Hanuman duos in Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Adipurush

Adipursh is director Om Raut’s adaptation of epic Ramayana.

Adipurush Ram-Hanuman

The film stars Prabhas and Devdatta Nage as Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Better Lord Ram-Hanuman duo

Check out who can possibly play Lord Ram and Hanuman better than them.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR would be a treat to watch as Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

Seeing their bond in RRR, they will fill in the loopholes that Prabhas and Devdatta Nage have in Adipurush.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff made the best pair in WAR. They also share a hero and fan relationship in real life.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Hrithik can play Lord Ram with ease and the ideal Hanuman for him can be Tiger Shroff.

Shahid Kapoor and Vidyut Jamwal

Shahid Kapoor and Vidyut Jamwal have never featured together in any film but together would make a great pair.

Shahid Kapoor and Vidyut Jamwal

Shahid holds the quality to play a king and Vidyut is a trusty warrior like Hanuman.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat

Both successfully impressed the audience with their rivalry in An Action Hero.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat

Ayushmann and Jaideep have the right elements to pair as Ram and Hanuman respectively.

Ranveer Singh and Govinda

While Ranveer Singh can hold royal charm his best combination can be with Govinda.

Ranveer Singh and Govinda

Govinda has also played Hanuman in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan.

