Adipurush: These actors can play Ram-Hanuman duos better than Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

Apart from Prabhas and Devdatta Nage in Adipurush, here take a look at possible Ram-Hanuman duos in BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
Adipursh is director Om Raut’s adaptation of epic Ramayana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Prabhas and Devdatta Nage as Lord Ram and Hanuman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Check out who can possibly play Lord Ram and Hanuman better than them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Jr. NTR would be a treat to watch as Lord Ram and Hanuman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seeing their bond in RRR, they will fill in the loopholes that Prabhas and Devdatta Nage have in Adipurush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff made the best pair in WAR. They also share a hero and fan relationship in real life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik can play Lord Ram with ease and the ideal Hanuman for him can be Tiger Shroff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Vidyut Jamwal have never featured together in any film but together would make a great pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid holds the quality to play a king and Vidyut is a trusty warrior like Hanuman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both successfully impressed the audience with their rivalry in An Action Hero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann and Jaideep have the right elements to pair as Ram and Hanuman respectively.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Ranveer Singh can hold royal charm his best combination can be with Govinda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda has also played Hanuman in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
