Top 10 expensive Bollywood movies made with budget of more than Rs 300 crore
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
Adipurush will be a film based on Ramayana. The Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is set to be made on a lavish budget of Rs 350 crore.
S.S Rajamouli's RRR was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part One of Mani Ratnam's was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.
Sci-fi movie 2.0 had Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar was made on a budget of Rs 570 crore.
Prabhas-Pooja Hedge's Radhe Shyam has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.
Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho has been made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.
Akshay Kumar's film Prithviraj reportedly was made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and had Manushi Chillar, doing her Bollywood debut.
Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was made on an extensive budget of Rs 300 crore.
Reportedly Aamir Khan's film Thugs Of Hindostan was made on Rs 300 crore but it tanked at the box office.
