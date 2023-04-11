Top 10 expensive Bollywood movies made with budget of more than Rs 300 crore

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023

Adipurush will be a film based on Ramayana. The Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is set to be made on a lavish budget of Rs 350 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

S.S Rajamouli's RRR was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One of Mani Ratnam's was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sci-fi movie 2.0 had Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar was made on a budget of Rs 570 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas-Pooja Hedge's Radhe Shyam has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho has been made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar's film Prithviraj reportedly was made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and had Manushi Chillar, doing her Bollywood debut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was made on an extensive budget of Rs 300 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly Aamir Khan's film Thugs Of Hindostan was made on Rs 300 crore but it tanked at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shehnaaz Gill's skincare regime revealed

 

 Find Out More