Top 10 films that were changed after fans backlash
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023
Adipurush was slammed after Om Raut showcased Saif Ali Khan as Ravan sporting a beard.
Zac Synder in Army Of The Dead had to reshoot all scenes with Tig Notaro post the star was accused of harassing underage girls sexually.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to use VFX in Padmavat after masses were offended as Deepika Padukone showed skin as Rani Padmavati.
Sonic The Hedgehog's movie was postponed as the makers had to reanimate the characters so that it looks like the cartoon.
DC fans were angry with the way Joss Whedon dealt with the Justice League. The makers were forced to make the Snyder cut.
When Aladdin got its live remake Will Smith's look as the genie was scary. The character was then shown in a human way.
Ralph Breaks The Internet makers was forced to darken Tatiana's colour post public backlash for showcasing the character with a lightened skin tone.
Makers of TNMT had to rewrite the characters after fans became upset ad turtles would be aliens.
Fantastic Four fans were angry when Victor Von Doom's name was changed to Victor Domashev.
Alien: Covenant landed in controversy when fans wanted Xenomorph to be back.
