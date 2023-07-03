Adipurush to Project K: Top 10 most expensive South Indian films ever

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K is allegedly made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore.

Adipurush has been reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan was also reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 450 crore.

According to GQ India, Baahubali series was made on a budget of Rs 430 crore.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 was allegedly made on a budget of Rs 570 crore.

As per a report in India Today. Allu Arjun's Pushpa was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Reportedly, Saaho's budget was Rs 350 crore.

Salaar's reported budget is Rs 200 crore.

Kochadaiiyaan's reported budget was Rs 120 crore.

