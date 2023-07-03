Adipurush to Project K: Top 10 most expensive South Indian films ever
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K is allegedly made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush has been reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan was also reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 450 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to GQ India, Baahubali series was made on a budget of Rs 430 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 was allegedly made on a budget of Rs 570 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in India Today. Allu Arjun's Pushpa was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Saaho's budget was Rs 350 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar's reported budget is Rs 200 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kochadaiiyaan's reported budget was Rs 120 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rasika Dugal, Sobhita Dhulipala and more top OTT stars debut and recent movie look
Find Out More