Adipurush: Top 10 facts to know about Prabhas-Kriti Sanon movie before booking your tickets

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023

Adipurush has gained a lot of attention before its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush reportedly will break many records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush trailer was the most watched trailer of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the complaint, it was written that Adipurush needed to have a special screening and censorship ahead of release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush stars have done a lot for promotions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush reportedly will be one of the most costliest movies made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The budget of Adipurush reportedly is around Rs 700 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The composer of Adipurush's track is Ajay Atul.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Shri Ram track was released in April.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hanuman is played by Devdutta Nage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Singh essays Lakshman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian web series that will take you back in time

 

 Find Out More