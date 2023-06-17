Adipurush: Top 10 reasons why fans are upset and calling for boycott

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023

Fans find Ravan aka Saif Ali Khan's hairstyle inspired by Virat Kohli's.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans feel Ramayana has been misconstrued as Sita never comes on the battlefield.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram and Sita have been sexualized reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans feel Ram looks like Jesus Christ.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans do not like the way Lord Hanuman is talking to Sita.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meghnad never cut Sita's throat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hanuman did not make fans happy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram never wore leather shoes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans do not like the way Lord Hanuman is talking to Sita.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravan's double head faces did not please fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Om Raut revealed that he is a big follower of Lord Ram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to the filmmaker, Ravan is modern.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss Top 10 most controversial celebs

 

 Find Out More