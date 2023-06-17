Adipurush: Top 10 reasons why fans are upset and calling for boycott
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023
Fans find Ravan aka Saif Ali Khan's hairstyle inspired by Virat Kohli's.
Fans feel Ramayana has been misconstrued as Sita never comes on the battlefield.
Ram and Sita have been sexualized reportedly.
Fans feel Ram looks like Jesus Christ.
Fans do not like the way Lord Hanuman is talking to Sita.
Meghnad never cut Sita's throat.
Hanuman did not make fans happy.
Ram never wore leather shoes.
Ravan's double head faces did not please fans.
Om Raut revealed that he is a big follower of Lord Ram.
According to the filmmaker, Ravan is modern.
