Adipurush: Kriti Sanon's top 10 skincare secrets

Kriti Sanon's skincare routine from AM to PM has been revealed. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

Skincare

Kriti likes using lip balms, moisturizers, masks for cleansing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glowing

Kriti likes to use different products that helps her skin glow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Particular

Kriti is very specific about how she uses her products.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masks

Kriti likes to reportedly use green tea toner having niacinamide along with Vitamin C, sunscreen to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sleep

Kriti believes adequate sleep is essential for good skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rose water

Kriti likes to apply rose water for good skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Product application

Kriti believes her skincare products should penetrate deep in the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Less makeup

Kriti does not like to do a lot of makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Serum

A good retinol serum is what you need for good skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Night care

Kriti changes her nightcare regime as per the requirements of her skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Castor oil

Kriti loves using castor oil in her skincare regime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Plump

Now we know the secret behind Kriti's good skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top stars who rejected iconic roles

 

 Find Out More