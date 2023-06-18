Adipurush: Top dialogues that netizens termed cringe-worthy
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023
When Hanuman said, "Kapde there baap ka, tael bhi tere baap ki, jalegi bhi tere baap ki".
Whem Ram said “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge".
"Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya"? is so cringy.
“Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi,” dialogue has been slammed.
"Hum janam se nahi karm se bade ya chotei hote hai".
"Mere ek sapole ne tumhare sheshnaag ko lamba kardia" sounds too weird.
Social media has called dialogues of Adipurush as 'chapri'.
The movie features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman.
The movie offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.
"Raghav ne mujhe paane ke liye shiv dhanush toda hai, ab unhe Ravan ka ghamand todna hoga".
Om Raut's Adipurush released in theatres on June 16.
The film's cringe dialogues has left social media talking.
