Adipurush: Top things to know about Prabhas' voice

Take a look at the star who gave his voice in Adipurush.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

Release

Adipurush is all set to release on June 16.

Based don

Adipurush will be based on Ramayana- Indian epic tale.

Sharad Kelkar

He will be giving his voice to Prabhas in Adipurush.

Dubbed

Sharad has dubbed his voice for 4 characters in Adipurush.

Sharad-Prabhas

Even in Baahubaali, Sharad had dubbed his voice.

Cast

The stellar cast of Adipurush includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and more.

Strong voice

Sharad's baritone is perfect and has made the audience believe in the character of Prabhas.

Dubbing

Sharad has given his voice as Raghava for the character of Prabhas.

Teaser

The teaser of Adipurush got a lot of love after Sharad's voice was dubbed.

Good

Sharad's voice is suiting the characters perfectly.

Lucky Prabhas

Prabhas is lucky as Sharad had lent his voice even earlier in Saaho.

Sita apharan

Adipurush is based on Sita being kidnapped by Ravan and how Ramayan happens.

