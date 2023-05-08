Adipurush trailer: Meet the star cast of the magnum opus

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana.

The film is a magnum opus directed by Om Raut.

The trailer of Adipurush will release on 9th May 2023.

Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Ram as Raghava.

Kriti Sanon will play Sita from the mythological story.

Sunny Singh will appear as Lakshman.

Saif Ali Khan is Lankesh aka Raavan.

Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Vatsal Seth will feature as Indrajeet.

The epic saga is scheduled to release on 16th June 2023.

