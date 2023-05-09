Adipurush Trailer: Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in a gorgeous white saree
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Kriti Sanon made heads turn at the Adipurush trailer launch event.
Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Sita in Adipurush.
She gave Goddess vibes in a white saree.
She looked ethereal in a gorgeous saree.
Kriti wore a plain white saree with a red and golden border.
She carried a dupatta on the side giving a Bengali-style look.
She looked elegant in a saree carrying it in class.
Kriti Sanon seems to be ecstatic about the trailer launch of her upcoming movie.
Adipurush is scheduled to release on 16th June 2023.
