Adipurush Trailer: Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in a gorgeous white saree

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Kriti Sanon made heads turn at the Adipurush trailer launch event.

Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Sita in Adipurush.

She gave Goddess vibes in a white saree.

She looked ethereal in a gorgeous saree.

Kriti wore a plain white saree with a red and golden border.

She carried a dupatta on the side giving a Bengali-style look.

She looked elegant in a saree carrying it in class.

Kriti Sanon seems to be ecstatic about the trailer launch of her upcoming movie.

Adipurush is scheduled to release on 16th June 2023.

