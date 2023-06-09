Adipurush Vs Pathaan: Prabhas starrer needs to beat these milestones

Adipurush Vs Pathaan: All eyes are on the Prabhas movie to overtake the staggering milestones of the Shah Rukh Khan film. Let us take a look at the milestones it needs to overtake

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023

Adipurush Is Coming

Adipurush is releasing on June 16, 2023. Everyone is wondering if it will break the box office records of Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan Is Historic

Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever with a lifetime of over Rs 524 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush Opening Day

Prabhas' Adipurush is expected to take Rs 30 crore opening in Hindi belt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan Opening Day

On its opening day Pathaan made Rs 57 crores which is the highest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush weekend

Adipurush is expected to cross Rs 100 crores in first weekend. Pathaan made

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan weekend worldwide

This is going to be a bit tough for Adipurush. Pathaan had made a whopping Rs 313 crores globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush First Weekend

In India, Pathaan made Rs 166.75 crores on the opening weekend. Pan-India Adipurush can cross this figure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan first week

In the first week, Pathaan made Rs 330.25 crores in the first seven days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tough road for Adipurush

Pathaan did well due to two reasons. The comeback of SRK and rocking word of mouth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Challenge for Adipurush

The response to the hyped USP of Adipurush, the VFX has been mid. This has worked against it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Controversy factor for Pathaan

The month long controversy around Pathaan generated curiosity for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush Kiss Controversy

Adipurush director Om Raut and Kriti Sanon have been trolled for good-bye kiss on temple premises.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's controversial journey in Bollywood

 

 Find Out More