Top 10 stars from royal families
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Aditi Rao Hydari is the great granddaughter of Akbar Hydari.
Bhagyashree is from the e Patwardhan royal family of Sangli, Maharashtra.
Manisha Koirala birth took place in the royal family of Nepal.
Saif Ali Khan's dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was Pataudi Nawab from 1952 to 1971.
Irrfan Khan's family had royal connect. His mom was from Tonk Hakim family.
Kiran Rao is from the royal Wanaparthy family of Telangana.
Sagarika Ghatge is the daughter of Vijaysingh Ghatge who is from Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur's lineage.
Soha Ali Khan's paternal grandmother is Sajida Sultan who was the Begum of Bhopal.
Parveen Babi's ancestors were related to the Babi Dynasty of Junagadh.
Riya Sen's paternal grandmother Ila Devi was King Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda's daughter.
