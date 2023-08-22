Aditi Rao Hydari enchants in her royal looks

Aditi's fashion choices along with her impeccable acting skills on screen make her stand out.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Golden Girl

She looks exquisite in the glorious golden lehenga from the label Raw Mango.

Regal Affair

Aditi Rao Hydari wore the red block printed Anarkali ensemble by Punit Balana.

Contemporary

The actress looks royal in the pink lehenga with intricate embroidery.

Magnificent

Decks up a fuchsia pink ensemble paired with turquoise dupatta.

Traditional Roots

Aditi chose to style a Red kanjeevaram saree paired with a long-sleeved blouse by Gaurang.

Enchanting

The crimson sari is crafted with sheer organza and plain silk with floral aari and zardozi buttis.

Her Majesty

Aditi donned a strappy pink anarkali kurta with green and pink sharara.

Dreamy

Aditi is personifying elegance in this orange sharara suit.

Redefining Glory

Aditi’s ivory lehenga is regal, and she is carrying it with much elegance.

