Aditi Rao Hydari enchants in her royal looks

Aditi's fashion choices along with her impeccable acting skills on screen make her stand out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
She looks exquisite in the glorious golden lehenga from the label Raw Mango.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari wore the red block printed Anarkali ensemble by Punit Balana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks royal in the pink lehenga with intricate embroidery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Decks up a fuchsia pink ensemble paired with turquoise dupatta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi chose to style a Red kanjeevaram saree paired with a long-sleeved blouse by Gaurang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crimson sari is crafted with sheer organza and plain silk with floral aari and zardozi buttis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi donned a strappy pink anarkali kurta with green and pink sharara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi is personifying elegance in this orange sharara suit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi’s ivory lehenga is regal, and she is carrying it with much elegance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
