Star kids who couldn't touch the same highs as their parents

Bollywood star kids who didn't taste success as their parentsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Abhishek has shown his acting chops yet remained an underrated actor and couldn’t achieve the stardom as his father, Amitabh Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tusshar has not been able to achieve the same level of stardom as his father, Jeetendra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite his singing talent and television hosting roles, Aditya Narayan has not achieved the same level of fame as his father, playback singer Udit Narayan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soha Ali Khan has not reached the same level of popularity as her mother Sharmila Tagore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fardeen Khan did not attain the same level of fame as his father, Feroz Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uday Chopra has not been able to match the iconic status of his father, Yash Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Deol did not achieve the same level of fame as her parents, Hema Malini and Dharmendra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshaye Khanna couldn’t match the status of his father Vinod Khanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harman Baweja could not establish a successful acting career like his father, director Harry Baweja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Athiya Shetty couldn’t sustain her career like her father Suniel Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suneil Anand did not achieve the same level of success as his father, Dev Anand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prateik Babbar failed to match the fame like his parents Raj Babbar and Smita Patil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
