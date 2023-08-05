Star kids who couldn't touch the same highs as their parents

Bollywood star kids who didn't taste success as their parents

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek has shown his acting chops yet remained an underrated actor and couldn’t achieve the stardom as his father, Amitabh Bachchan.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar has not been able to achieve the same level of stardom as his father, Jeetendra.

Aditya Narayan

Despite his singing talent and television hosting roles, Aditya Narayan has not achieved the same level of fame as his father, playback singer Udit Narayan.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan has not reached the same level of popularity as her mother Sharmila Tagore.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan did not attain the same level of fame as his father, Feroz Khan.

Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra has not been able to match the iconic status of his father, Yash Chopra.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol did not achieve the same level of fame as her parents, Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna couldn’t match the status of his father Vinod Khanna.

Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja could not establish a successful acting career like his father, director Harry Baweja.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty couldn’t sustain her career like her father Suniel Shetty.

Suneil Anand

Suneil Anand did not achieve the same level of success as his father, Dev Anand.

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar failed to match the fame like his parents Raj Babbar and Smita Patil.

