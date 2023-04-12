Top 10 celebs who took digital break to find mental peace
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Singer-host Aditya Narayan has gone on a digital break. He has announced that he would like to spend more time in the real world and not the digital bubble.
Aamir Khan after celebrating his birthday in 2020, thanked his sea of followers, exited social media.
Sonakshi Sinha exited Twitter after she found that it was affecting her mental health.
Warina Hussain has exited social media. Her account is being handled by her team reportedly.
Esha Gupta has quit Twitter but she is active on Instagram.
Amit Sadh had exited social media temporarily.
Fatima Sana Sheikh had done a social media detox before bouncing back.
Ayush Sharma had deleted his Twitter account. He had done his acting debut with Loveyatri.
Hina Khan after her dad's death had exited social media and had said that her account would be handled by her team.
Shilpa Shetty had gone off social media as she was bored by the monotony.
