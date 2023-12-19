Aditya Roy Kapoor to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Most viral rumoured Bollywood boyfriends of 2023
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
It's the end of the year, but not for these Bollywood couples' romance stories.
Aditya Roy Kapoor has made an indirect comment, breaking millions of hearts, on the show Kofee with Karan about his relationship status with Ananya Pandey.
The chocolate boy Siddharth has been supposedly dating Aditi Rao Hydari for a long time now.
Gully boy Siddhant Chaturvedi is speculated to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda and fans notice these lovebird’s online activity very carefully.
Shubman Gill has been the talk of the town for a long time as he was assumed to be dating either of the Saras- Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar.
Agastya Nanda might have come in a relationship with Suhana Khan as they could be seen sharing a great chemistry all the time.
The handsome hunk Ibrahim Ali Khan has been spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari many times outside restaurants.
There are speculations that Shikhar Pahariya could be dating the famous actress Jahanvi Kapoor.
