Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday avoid being seen together at the airport after they're caught romancing each other during holiday
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday created a buzz on the internet as their mushy pictures went viral.
Both were spotted spending time in Portugal and have sparked dating rumours.
They are new love birds of tinsel town however neither of the two have confirmed nor denied.
Last night they returned from their Lisbon vacation Aditya and Ananya were notice avoiding each other for the camera.
Paparazzi recorded them walking out of the Mumbai airport separately.
Ananya Panday couldn’t hold on blushing as she got spotted.
Same was the case with Aditya Roy Kapur who was trying to hide his smile.
Both were seen wearing track pant and black tee.
Their pictures from the holiday grabbed headlines.
The recent picture that went viral is from a coffee shop where both are seen engrossed in talking.
Earlier, their leaked vacay picture was both gazing at the horizon.
Aditya and Ananya officially walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra.
Later, Liger actress shared pictures on Instagram which hinted at their dating reports.
