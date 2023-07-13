Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating history will leave you zapped

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

A photograph of Rhea Chakraborty with Aditya Roy Kapur surfaced online. They were seen spending some time together.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor dated for several years, but after the second movie Ok Jaanu, they broke up.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ahana Deol reportedly were in a relationship.

Aditya Roy Kapur was dating Diva Dhawan, but they ended their relationship on a good note.

Though short-lived, the rumours of a brewing romance between Katrina Kaif and Aditya spread like wildfire.

Ananya Panday was in a serious relationship with Ishaan Khatter from 2019 to 2022.

After her split from Ishaan Khattar, she was rumored to be dating Karan Jaising, a businessman based in Mumbai.

Ananya was also rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been rumoured to be dating since earlier this year.

They seem to be together in Spain now.

It seems like our ‘Rahul Jaikar’ aka, Aditya Roy Kapur is taken now!

And so is being proven by the pictures.

