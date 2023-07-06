Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Paheli and more movies that became hits because of stars cameo roles
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan played the ex-husband of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Amitabh Bachchan played a cameo role in SRK's Paheli.
Amitabh Bachchan also played a cameo in Ki & Ka.
Jaya Bachchan also did a cameo in Ki & Ka.
Salman Khan did a great cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Ranbir Kapoor did a remarkable cameo in PK.
Salman Khan in Judwaa 2 did a double guest appearance.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Jagga Jasoos was too good.
Jimmy Shergill in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was phenomenal.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in New York was exceptional.
The lead star is the face of a movie.
Some stars make the movie great with their cameos.
