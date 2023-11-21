Ae Watan Mere Watan and more Hindi films about India's unsung heroes to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Ae Watan Mere Watan is an inspiring homage to the valiant heroes who fought tirelessly for India's independence.
Ae Watan Mere Watan stars Sara Ali Khan in the role of Usha Mehta. The film will soon release on Amazon Prime Video.
Neerja on Disney+ Hotstar showcases the bravery of Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess who sacrificed her life while saving passengers during a plane hijacking.
Kesari revolves around Havildar Ishar Singh who led 21 sikh soldiers in the Battle of Saragarhi. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Chak De! India on Amazon Prime Video is inspired by the true story of the Indian women's hockey team and their journey to win the World Cup.
Manjhi: The Mountain Man on Netflix depicts the life of Dashrath Manjhi, who carved a road through a mountain using only a hammer and chisel.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh and his struggles to become the Flying Sikh.
Pad Man on Netflix showcases the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pads.
Mary Kom on Netflix portrays the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom and her journey to success despite various challenges.
Mission Raniganj is based on Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine. The movie is expected to stream on Netflix soon.
Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who died while fighting in the Kargil War.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix depicts the inspiring journey of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat aviator.
