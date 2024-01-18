After 12th Fail on IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, we need biopics on THESE IPS, IAS officers  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024

12th Fail is one of the most inspiring movies of 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi's real story. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikrant Massey played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the other hand, Medha Shankr played Shraddha. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After this inspirational movie, let's check out whose biopics can be made after 12th Fail...  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IAS Ajit Kumar Yadav is blind. He passed UPSC in 2008 and achieved 208 rank. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IAS Ajit Kumar Yadav had to struggle for 2 years before he cracked the exams. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IFS office Beno Zephine is also a visually challenged civil servant. She passed the exams in 2005. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2018, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh passed UPSC and achieved 5th rank. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is the perfect example of beauty with the brain. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meet IPS office Aditya. Reportedly, he failed in 30 competitive exams. He scored 67% on his boards and passed UPSC on his fourth attempt. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At 21 and without any coaching, Adarsh Kant Shukla became the youngest IPS officer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohan Jagadeesh became an IPS officer at the age of 23. Did you know, he failed in his 10th board?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IAS K Jayaganesh is highly educated. He quit his job and even briefly worked as a waiter. He failed 6 times in UPSC exams but did not give up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 12th Fail, Gullak and other Top 10 web series with old world charm to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More