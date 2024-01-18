After 12th Fail on IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, we need biopics on THESE IPS, IAS officers
Shivani Pawaskar
Jan 18, 2024
12th Fail is one of the most inspiring movies of 2023.
It is based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi's real story.
Vikrant Massey played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma.
On the other hand, Medha Shankr played Shraddha.
After this inspirational movie, let's check out whose biopics can be made after 12th Fail...
IAS Ajit Kumar Yadav is blind. He passed UPSC in 2008 and achieved 208 rank.
IAS Ajit Kumar Yadav had to struggle for 2 years before he cracked the exams.
IFS office Beno Zephine is also a visually challenged civil servant. She passed the exams in 2005.
In 2018, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh passed UPSC and achieved 5th rank.
She is the perfect example of beauty with the brain.
Meet IPS office Aditya. Reportedly, he failed in 30 competitive exams. He scored 67% on his boards and passed UPSC on his fourth attempt.
At 21 and without any coaching, Adarsh Kant Shukla became the youngest IPS officer.
Rohan Jagadeesh became an IPS officer at the age of 23. Did you know, he failed in his 10th board?
IAS K Jayaganesh is highly educated. He quit his job and even briefly worked as a waiter. He failed 6 times in UPSC exams but did not give up.
