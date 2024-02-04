After 12th Fail, Top 8 upcoming movies of 2024 set in small towns
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
12th Fail is one of the most loved movies of 2023. Not just in theatres, but the movie also received immense love and adulation when it was released on OTT.
12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr as Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi Sharma, UPSC and UKPSC aspirants.
12th Fail is set in the small town of Chambal. The movie with a realistic setting of a small town has won hearts everywhere. Here are upcoming movies set in small towns of India...
Laapataa Ladies, an Aamir Khan production is about the missing wife and a mysterious exchange of brides.
Laapataa Ladies is set in a rural place in India. The film is releasing on 1st March 2024.
Stree 2 is going to release this year. The first part was set in Chanderi, a small town in MP. The sequel might be set around the same locality.
Bhakshak is all set to release on 9th February. The movie is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhakshak is set in Munawwarpur, a village in UP. It will be released on Netflix.
Lantrani is an upcoming ZEE5 anthology movie starring Panchayat fame Jitendra Kumar in one segment. The three segments are set in rural India.
Bastar: The Naxal Story starring Adah Sharma is set in the Bastar district of Chattisgarh. It is scheduled for 15th March release.
Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra is based on the 2002 riots. As the title suggests, it is set in a small town in Gujarat, Godhra. Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi star in this one.
Raid 2 is scheduled for a November release. The first movie was set in Lucknow in the 1980s. Raid 2 will similarly be based on a true story. Let's wait and watch.
Article 370 is based on the Kashmir issue. Yami Gautam stars in this one. It looks gripping. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 23rd February.
