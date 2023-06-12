After Adipurush, these more historical, period dramas are coming your way

Here's a list of upcoming period dramas that will keep you entertained post Adipurush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
Adipurush is set to release on June 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a list of historical and period dramas that are in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal is going to essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar's next.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Filming of Deepika Padukone's Draupadi is expected to release this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Immortal Ashwatthama is in the pipeline but there is no confirmation on the lead cast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 which has a backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition will release in August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suryaputra Mahavir Karna starring Vikram is also on the cards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn was to star in a film based on Chanakya but there's no update as yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG is said to be a period drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
