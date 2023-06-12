After Adipurush, these more historical, period dramas are coming your way

Here's a list of upcoming period dramas that will keep you entertained post Adipurush.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Adipurush

Adipurush is set to release on June 16.

What next?

Here's a list of historical and period dramas that are in the pipeline.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Vicky Kaushal is going to essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar's next.

Draupadi

Filming of Deepika Padukone's Draupadi is expected to release this year.

The Immortal Ashwatthama

The Immortal Ashwatthama is in the pipeline but there is no confirmation on the lead cast.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 which has a backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition will release in August.

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna starring Vikram is also on the cards.

Ramayan

Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Chanakya

Ajay Devgn was to star in a film based on Chanakya but there's no update as yet.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG is said to be a period drama.

