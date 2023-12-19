After Animal, Bobby Deol to rock the box office with these new movies in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

2023 was a particularly good year for some of the big names like Bobby Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie Animal almost came as a revival for the actor and we can now expect even more from the actor in the upcoming year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby came back from his break from the movies not long ago and Animal was surely his biggest hit even though he played only a small role in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor even teased about Animal 2 in one of the interviews and hinted that he might be a part of the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The first part of the movie Apne was released in 2007 and the second part could well be on the way for its release next year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamil Movie, Kanguva is also on the list of movies of Bobby Deol that should be released next year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He’ll be seen embracing the role of the villain again soon enough in Hari Hara Veera Mallu which will be a Period Drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NBK109 is another movie from the South that Bobby Deol will be a part of, it is scheduled for a release next year too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It'll be interesting to see what else the star has in store for us except these movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth’s Kaavaalaa to Arijit Singh’s Heeriye: Top 9 most viewed songs on Youtube this year

 

 Find Out More