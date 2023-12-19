After Animal, Bobby Deol to rock the box office with these new movies in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
2023 was a particularly good year for some of the big names like Bobby Deol.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie Animal almost came as a revival for the actor and we can now expect even more from the actor in the upcoming year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby came back from his break from the movies not long ago and Animal was surely his biggest hit even though he played only a small role in it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor even teased about Animal 2 in one of the interviews and hinted that he might be a part of the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first part of the movie Apne was released in 2007 and the second part could well be on the way for its release next year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil Movie, Kanguva is also on the list of movies of Bobby Deol that should be released next year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He’ll be seen embracing the role of the villain again soon enough in Hari Hara Veera Mallu which will be a Period Drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NBK109 is another movie from the South that Bobby Deol will be a part of, it is scheduled for a release next year too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It'll be interesting to see what else the star has in store for us except these movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rajinikanth’s Kaavaalaa to Arijit Singh’s Heeriye: Top 9 most viewed songs on Youtube this year
Find Out More